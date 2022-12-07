FACTBOX: Largest conspiracy in German history foiled: Law enforcement thwarts coup plot

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. The German federal prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday that a coup attempt had been thwarted in the country. German intelligence agencies detained 25 out of more than 60 people suspected of seeking "to change the system at all levels."

German police detain far-fight conspirators on a regular basis but German media outlets point out that Wednesday’s operation was one of the largest ones in history. Meanwhile, the terrorist organization turned out to be enormous and extensive as it included an heir of Prussian princes, a politician, high-ranking military officers and members of the Defense Ministry’s special units.

TASS has gathered the main information about the German law enforcement’s operation.

What happened

- Twenty-five people were detained, including 22 members and three supporters of the terrorist organization, who are suspected of plotting a coup.

- One of the detained is Birgit Malzack-Winkemann, a former member of parliament who represented the Alternative for Germany party. The party has already condemned the coup plot and expressed confidence in law enforcement agencies.

- There is a female Russian national named Vitalia B. among those taken into custody. The Russian embassy has not been notified about it yet but it has sent a request to the German authorities and expressed readiness to provide consular and legal assistance to the Russian.

- Investigations continue against 27 more people.

- Searches were conducted in over 130 homes in 11 out of Germany’s 16 federal states.

- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser pointed out that the arrest of the coup plotters highlighted the seriousness of the terrorist threat that Germany was facing.

What the rebels wanted

- The coup plotters sought to create a government-like "council" and a military wing.

- The rebels actively recruited new supporters, particularly among army and police officers.

- The organization’s members allegedly planned to storm the Bundestag using a small armed group.

Whom coup plotters allegedly contacted

- According to the German authorities, the suspects, primarily Henrich XIII, Prince of Reuss, through Russian national Vitalia B., contacted Russian representatives but failed to get Moscow’s approval.

- The Russian embassy rejected having contact with the illegal groups.

- Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the German authorities "have made it clear themselves that Russia’s interference is out of the question."