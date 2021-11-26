Missing rescue worker found alive at Kuzbass mine, acting Emergencies Minister says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A person found alive at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine turned out to be a rescuer, who went missing following a search-and-rescue operation there, Russia’s acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told TASS.

"Our rescuer, Alexander Zakovryashin, was found alive. I see this as a miracle. That is, this miracle was performed by our people," he emphasized.

The minister stressed that mine rescuers would continue to work in the hazardous coalmine despite the dangers. They are conducting reconnaissance, taking samples, and investigating the damage to the coalmine. It was precisely during these operations that the surviving rescuer was found. "This is our medic, whom the rescuers were referring to, saying that he was saving people, giving them injections there," the official insisted.

The tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass occurred on Thursday morning. According to the latest data, 51 people lost their lives, with rescuers among those that perished. According to Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin, the accident could have been caused by a methane gas explosion.