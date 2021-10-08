Four people injured in gas blast in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A gas blast occurred at a house in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

The incident was reported at 03:00 Moscow time.

"As a result of a gas-air mixture explosion (no subsequent combustion), the roof of a privately owned house was partially damaged, windows and doors were smashed. Four people were injured as a result, three of them are children," the ministry said.

The injured were rushed to hospital with severe and moderately severe injuries. The cause of the accident is being established.