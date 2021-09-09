Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in northeastern US

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. At least 82 people have died in the northeastern United States in the aftermath of hurricane Ida, CBS reported on Wednesday.

The states of New York and New Jersey were hit the hardest, with dozens of victims. Fatalities were also found in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, where many residents remain without electricity for a week after the storm hit them. More than 40 deaths were previously reported in the northeastern United States. Most of the victims lived in the basement of buildings that were flooded with water.

The hurricane weakened significantly after hitting Louisiana on August 29, but brought heavy rains and thunderstorms with it.