State of emergency declared in 14 municipal districts of Krasnodar Region

SOCHI, August 14. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in 14 settlements of Russia’s Krasnodar Region due to adverse weather conditions, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate said on Saturday.

"A state of emergency has been declared in 14 municipal districts. To reinforce the task force, emergency response teams, an airmobile group and a joint detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Krasnodar Region have been dispatched to the cities of Anapa, Krymsk and Temryuk," the report said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the number of households in the region affected by the flooding has surpassed 1,300. "As a result of the cyclone, 1,344 households, 1,683 adjoining territories in 19 populated areas and one section of the regional highway have been flooded," the report said.

About 108,000 people in 11 populated areas of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region remain without power due to bad weather.

Rescuers have evacuated 989 children from summer camps in Russia’s Krasnodar Region due to heavy rains and flooding.

"[As many as] 989 children have been evacuated to a safe zone from five summer camps. Seventy-six temporary accommodation facilities with a total capacity of 15,000 people have been prepared. Eight temporary accommodation facilities have been set up, with 847 people, including 588 children, accommodated there. Twenty-five people have been evacuated <…> in the village of Starotitarovskaya in the Temryuk District by the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s personnel," the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Regional Directorate said.