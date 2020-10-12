Nizhny Novgorod shooter interested in computer games, weapons - source

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A shooting suspect in the Nizhny Novgorod Region was into computer games, firearms, and extreme industrial tourism, a source in law enforcement told TASS.

"Preliminary investigation showed that [Daniil] Monakhov was interested in firearms, their tactical technical properties, constructional features, and history. He was also into computer games. Additionally, among his hobbies <…> was extreme industrial tourism. He was active on social networks," the agency’s interlocutor said.

In the evening of October 12, a man opened fire in the Bolsheorlovskoe settlement in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and later fled. Russia’s Investigative Committee’s regional directorate reported that three people were killed while three more were wounded. Currently, members of special purpose police units and rapid deployment task force have been dispatched to the crime scene to apprehend the armed criminal.

The source in the law enforcement told TASS that the shooting was initiated by a local 18-year-old resident Daniil Monakhov. It was caused by a conflict between him and his grandmother whom he wounded. The woman was delivered to a hospital in serious condition. The young man also shot and killed his neighbor and then killed two more people at a bus stop. Additionally, two women were also wounded there.

Later the source told TASS that the grandmother died in the hospital and the number of victims rose to four.

The suspect may be in possession of two smoothbore guns and 40 bullets.