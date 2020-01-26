Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 31 - agency

TASS, January 26. The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 31, the Anadolu agency reported on Sunday referring to the country's disaster relief agency.

Earlier, the agency reported that at least 29 people were killed and 1,466 were injured.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the eastern Turkish province of Elazig with a population of about 400,000 people at 20:55 local time (the same as the Moscow time) late Friday. The epicenter of the tremor that also affected the neighboring province of Malatya was located at a depth of 10 km. The aftershocks were felt in many regions of the country and also in Israel, Iraq and Syria, according to the data reported by Turkey’s Disaster relief agency.