Schools in Vladivostok evacuated due to reports of explosive devices

VLADIVOSTOK, January 13. /TASS/. The authorities of the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East have evacuated schoolchildren from at least a dozen of schools due to reports of explosive devices planted in those buildings, a spokesperson with the city administration told TASS on Monday.

"Already 10 schools have received reports of explosive devices planted there. They are all being checked, children and staff have been evacuated," the official said.

On Monday, the authorities of the cities of Khabarovsk, Blagoveshchensk and Birobidzhan also received threats about explosive devices planted in educational institutions. Local police evacuated children and staff from schools and inspected the buildings.

In December, mass evacuation of kindergartens, schools, universities and other institutions in Russia’s Far East took place several times due to threats of explosions. The work of dozens of institutions was interrupted. As a result, none of those threats was confirmed.