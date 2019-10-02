Man who killed Russian Investigative Committee officer taken into custody

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has put St. Petersburg resident Sergei Grigoryev, who fatally injured Russian Investigative Committee Colonel Vladislav Kapustin on Tuesday, in custody for two months, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The Court hereby upholds the investigation’s request to put Grigoryev in custody until December 1," the Court said in a statement.

According to investigators, Grigoryev has pleaded guilty.

Investigators have figured out that the defendant was admitted to a mental facility in St. Petersburg in 2016. His whereabouts remained unknown after he had been discharged from the facility. Grigoryev’s mother refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Attack on Kapustin

Grigoryev stabbed Colonel Kapustin from behind with a shank at the entrance to the Russian Investigative Committee building in downtown Moscow on October 1. The officer managed to enter the building and report the attack, after which he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Sklifosovsky Emergency Medical Care Research Institute but efforts to save his life failed.

Grigoryev tried to flee the scene but was detained by the building’s security officers. The attacker is charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.