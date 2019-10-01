Russian Investigative Committee officer dies in intensive care unit after knife attack

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. An officer from the Russian Investigative Committee, attacked by an unidentified person earlier in the day, has died of a stab wound in an intensive therapy ward of Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care, a medical source has told Tass.

"For all their efforts, medics have failed to save his life. Vladislav Kapustin has just died," the source said. Kapustin received a stab wound from an unidentified person at the front gate entrance to the Investigative Committee’s building.

"The attacker has been detained, investigators are questioning him," Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko has told TASS.

She said Kapustin had been rushed to hospital immediately after the attack.