Imminent flooding forces Jewish Autonomous Region to declare state of emergency

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Russia’s Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region due to an approaching flood crest on the Amur River, which shifted its course from the Amur Region, according to the regional government website.

Earlier reports said a state of emergency had been declared in three districts of the region.

"A decision was made to impose a state of emergency. The region's Governor Alexander Levintal noted that currently there is no threat of inhabited communities being completely flooded," the regional government assured.

Due to surging water level in the Amur River, maritime traffic in the Nizhneleninskoye and Amurzet checkpoints will be suspended on August 2.

The flood crest will be approaching the Jewish Autonomous Region on Friday.