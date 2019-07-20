Over 20 houses remain flooded in Irkutsk region — Russian Emergencies Ministry

Putin disproves rumors claiming that Irkutsk Region floods were caused by blasting works

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Twenty-five residential houses remain flooded in the Irkutsk region's town of Tulun, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department told TASS on Saturday.

"One settlement remains flooded — the town of Tulun. Twenty-five residential houses remain flooded, with 62 people affected by the floods, including 12 children," the press service said.

A total of 345 people remain in places of temporary stay, including 80 children.

Flash floods in the Irkutsk region started at the end of June after torrential rains in the region. A total of 107 settlements and over 10,800 residential houses were affected by floods. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and nine people remain missing.