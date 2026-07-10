Tourist trips across Russia rise 6.2% to 34.2 mln in January-May 2026

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The number of tourist trips across Russia increased by 6.2% year-on-year to 34.2 mln in the period from January through May 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"From January through May, tourists made 34.2 mln trips across Russia, exceeding last year's figure by 6.2%," Chernyshenko was quoted as saying by his office.

Traditionally, the largest numbers of tourist trips during the five-month period were recorded in Moscow (5.2 mln), the Krasnodar Region (3.2 mln), and the Moscow Region (2.7 mln). The top ten also included St. Petersburg (2.6 mln), the Republic of Tatarstan (1.2 mln), the Republic of Crimea (862,000), the Sverdlovsk Region (859,000), the Tyumen Region (794,000), the Rostov Region (689,000), and the Stavropol Region (649,000).

Regions actively developing tourism infrastructure posted particularly strong growth, including the Republic of Tuva, Sevastopol, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Republic of Dagestan, the Amur Region, and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

"The positive performance during the first five months of this year confirms that domestic tourism continues to grow steadily and that Russians' interest in traveling within the country remains strong," the deputy prime minister's office said.