India requests Iran to let more than 20 tankers go via Strait of Hormuz — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. India is holding talks with Iran on the passage of at least twenty tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources.

Oil and liquefied petroleum gas tankers are meant in particular. Reports appeared earlier that Iran authorized the passage for ships flying the Indian flag. An Iranian official speaking on conditions of anonymity told Bloomberg that such authorization was not given.

NDTV television reported earlier, citing sources, that Iran provided safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two tankers flying the Indian flag, Pushpak and Parimal.