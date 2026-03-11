Russia received record high earnings from canned fish exports — statistics

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia boosted canned fish exports by 19% year on year to record high $77 mln, Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to expert estimates, Russia exported over 24,000 metric tons of canned fish worth almost $77 mln. Supplies grew by 19% in value terms as compared to 2024. Export revenues updated the historical maximum: the record was earlier registered in 2022, almost $67 mln," Agroexport said.

Top five importers as of the last year-end were Belarus (over $30 mln), Kazakhstan (over $15 mln), Uzbekistan (over $6.5 mln), Azerbaijan (over $6 mln), and Kyrgyzstan (about $4 mln).

Canned fish was supplied to Laos and Thailand in 2025 for the first time throughout the history of observations. Deliveries to the Republic of Korea restarted first time since 2023. Russian canned fish is exported to more than 70 countries of the world.