Putin orders accelerated introduction of autonomous systems in economic sectors

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to take measures to speed up the introduction of autonomous systems in various economic sectors. This order was given following a meeting on the development of autonomous systems, which the head of state held on January 16. The document was published on the Kremlin website.

"The Government of the Russian Federation, with the participation of executive bodies of the constituent entities, has been instructed to take comprehensive measures to speed up the introduction of autonomous systems in economic sectors," says the presidential instruction. It specifies that "autonomous systems include highly automated and self-propelled vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, autonomous vessels, railway equipment and rail vehicles, robots, and their control systems."

The government, with the participation of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, has also been instructed to ensure the legal regulation of issues related to the production, release, and operation of autonomous systems in various economic sectors. Putin also instructed the government to pay attention to removing excessive requirements, establishing liability for the production and operation of such systems, and using insurance mechanisms, as well as the need for a regulatory definition of the concept of autonomous systems and their classification.

Furthermore, it is necessary to develop and approve an action plan and target indicators for the introduction of autonomous systems in the economy, including for each type of system. The Cabinet has also been instructed to determine the target share of domestically produced autonomous systems in the Russian market, providing for the use of financial incentives to support their introduction, including those used by the State Transport Leasing Company. The instructions place particular emphasis on the development and approval of technical standards and certification procedures for autonomous systems, and the expansion of the use of unmanned aerial systems for state control and oversight. If necessary, the amendments to Russian legislation are to be considered. A corresponding work completion report is to be prepared by September 1, 2026, and then reports must be submitted semi-annually.