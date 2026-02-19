Russia supplies its grain to 115 countries worldwide — expert

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, February 19. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers exported grain to 115 countries around the world in 2025, First Deputy Director of the Federal Center for Evaluation of the Safety and Quality of Agricultural Products Inna Zaychenko said.

"Russia maintains its leadership [in grain exports]. Our products are supplied to 115 countries worldwide," Zaychenko said.

She recalled that in 2025 Russia’s agro-industrial sector exported 50 mln tons of grain to foreign markets, including 41 mln tons of wheat.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said in late January that Russia retained its position as the world’s leading grain exporter in 2025. According to her, based on the 2025 harvest volumes, export potential in 2026 is estimated at 55 mln tons.