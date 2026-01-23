Russia cuts LNG exports by 7% in 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia reduced its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 7%, or 3 bln cubic meters, in 2025, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the gas market.

Russian LNG exports in 2025 fell by about 7% (or 3 bln cubic meters) compared with the previous year amid sanctions imposed on the mid-scale LNG plants Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogas-Vysotsk, as well as increased maintenance volumes at Yamal LNG, the report said.

Exports from the Yamal LNG plant declined by about 7.5%, or 2 bln cubic meters, the IEA noted.

At the same time, according to the IEA, individual LNG cargoes from the Arctic LNG 2 project were successfully exported to China.

Supplies of Russian LNG to Europe decreased by 10%, or 2 bln cubic meters, compared with the previous year, allowing Russia to remain the second-largest LNG supplier to Europe. More than 85% of total European LNG imports from Russia in 2025 went to Belgium, France, and Spain.

The United States retained its leading position in LNG exports to Europe, the IEA report said. US LNG exports to the EU rose by 60%.