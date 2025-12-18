Russian Agriculture Ministry revises grain harvest outlook to 137 mln tons in 2025

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has revised the grain harvest forecast as of 2025 year-end to 137 mln metric tons in the net weight, Minister Oksana Lut said at a meeting in the government.

"We expect the gross harvest with consideration of reunified territories will stand at 137 mln tons in the net weight as of the year end, We will receive in particular 90 mln tons of wheat - this is our main strategic crop. Therefore, grain harvest will be one of the best in the latest history and enable to not merely fully cover domestic needs but to keep significant export potential also," she said.

The field work is at the closing stage now, the minister said. More than 147 mln metric tons of grain in the bunker weight were harvested since the start of this year. Grain and pulse crops were threshed on the 97.5% area. Grain quality in the current season is better than in the last one, Lut noted.

Records are expected for pulses, with their gross harvest to reach 7.3 mln metric tons. Concerning other crops, about 31.7 mln metric tons of oily crops will be harvested, which corresponds to the record high figure of the last year. "We also expect all-time high figures for soybeans and rapeseed," the minister informed.

The sugar beet harvest will be above 48 mln metric tons, according to estimates of the Agriculture Ministry, Lut said. The yield of potatoes will be over 8 mln metric tons in the organized sector, and about 7.6 mln metric tons of vegetables will be gathered. The record-high harvest of fruits and berries, about 2.1 mln metric tons, is also expected. "We will therefore make the next steps in reaching targets of the food security doctrine. Weather conditions evolve so far as comfortable for commercial gardens to pass through the wintr in main regions - producers of fruits and berries," the minister added.