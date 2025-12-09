Ice class tug for Northern Sea Route launched in China

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The official launch ceremony for the ice class tugboat HGC9055 was held at the Yangzhong Shipyard in the Jiangsu Province of China, the Russian Consulate General in Shanghai said on its Telegram account.

The ship built by Huigang International is designed to support navigation along the Northern Sea Route. The ceremony was attended by Russian Consul General in Shanghai Dmitry Lukyantsev, Trade Representative of Russia to China Alexey Dakhnovsky, and head of the representative office of the Russian Marine Register of Shipping Pyotr Vanyukov.

"We evidence at present how Russian competencies in the field of design and operation of sophisticated Arctic machinery are efficiently combined with advanced production and technological capabilities of Chinese machine-building," Lukyantsev said.

Arctic development remains a key national priority for Russia and cooperation with China in shipbuilding turned into a driver of strategic partnership between the two countries, the diplomat stressed.

Lavna in the Murmansk Region of Russia will be the port of registration for the tug.