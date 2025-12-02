Global central banks purchase 53 tons of gold in October — WGC

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. In October 2025, central banks around the world purchased approximately 53 metric tons of gold, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The most active buyers in October were the central banks of Brazil (+16 tons) and Poland (+16 tons). They were followed by Uzbekistan (+9 tons), Indonesia (+4 tons), Turkey (+3 tons), the Czech Republic (+ 2 tons) and Kyrgyzstan (+2 tons). Banks of Ghana, China, Kazakhstan and the Philippines showed incremental growth of their reserves by less than 1 metric ton of gold each.

At the same time, according to WGC data, Russia became a single country in October, whose central bank reported the decline of gold reserves over the month by three metric tons.

In 2025, the National Bank of Poland is the top net buyer of gold (83 tons), followed by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (41 tons).