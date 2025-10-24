Monetary conditions remain tight overall — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia assesses current monetary conditions as tight, and the economy remains prone to savings, according to a press release following the Board of Directors' meeting.

"Monetary conditions remain tight in general. In August-September, lending and deposit rates continued to adjust to the earlier monetary policy easing. Money and debt market rates have risen since mid-September, reflecting an upward revision of market participants’ expectations for the future key rate path. In real terms, interest rates have not changed notably in recent months. Non-price bank lending conditions are still tight. Households continue to demonstrate high propensity to save," the regulator said.