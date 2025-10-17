Indian imports of Russian oil accelerates in October — news agency

NEW DELHI, October 17. /TASS/. Indian imports of Russian oil accelerated in the first half of October amid the growing demand for raw hydrocarbons in the country, the Press Trust of India reported, citing Kpler analytical firm.

According to its data, feedstock prices and improved efficiency of logistical chains influenced acceleration of deliveries of Urals and other Russian oil blends to India. Indian imports of Russian oil totaled about 1.8 mln barrels per day, which is approximately 250,000 higher than in September.

India is one of the largest oil importers globally. Oil deliveries to the country increased by 2.3% to 240.543 mln metric tons in 2024.

On August 6, the US introduced extra 25% tariffs on India in view of its purchases of Russian oil and oil products. The US increased its tariffs on imports of Indian goods and services to 50%. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that such actions are unfair.