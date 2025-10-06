Former international Qiwi Group to delist its ADRs from Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. NanduQ, which consolidates the foreign assets of the Qiwi Group, which was split in 2024, will apply for delisting of its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) from the Moscow Exchange, according to the company’s press release.

NanduQ grounds its decision by the fact that the company "has currently no operational activities in Russia and has neither carried out nor declared a redomiciliation."

"Accordingly, the continuous listing on MOEX is not a strategic priority for the Company which plans to focus on the development of its international business and will keep Astana International Exchange as the key listing venue for its ADRs," the company says.

"It is expected that the delisting application will be filed by the Company today (October 6 - TASS). The delisting process will be carried out in accordance with the MOEX procedures. The effective date of delisting will be announced once confirmed by MOEX," the statement says.