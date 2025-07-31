Russia, Laos discuss QR code payments for Russian banks — VTB chief

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Vientiane are discussing an opportunity of introducing payments by QR codes for Russian banks in Laos, CEO of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin said on the air with Channel One television.

"The Mir card is now effective in Laos. The issue of using the QR code is being discussed," he said.

Implementation of new digital methods for seamless payments between Russian and Lao companies may strongly facilitate development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, Kostin added.