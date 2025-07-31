Russia’s becoming one of the world leaders in fintech — expert

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is now becoming one of the leaders in fintech and with the easing of sanctions will strengthen its position, Christopher Weafer, founding partner and CEO of the independent macro-consulting company Macro-Advisory, told TASS.

"We see an acceleration on the whole fintech area, which directly link with the sanctions on traditional banking and I think Russia's now becoming one of the leaders in fintech and when sanctions ease Russia will be a much higher leader in fintech than it was before," he said.

Weafer also noted that mass adoption of QR codes and bio acquiring for payments in Russia is inevitable.

"The world is moving in this direction it's more convenient, it's, you know, obviously it's a much faster, more convenient way to interact," he said.