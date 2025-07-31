Russia, Saudi Arabia aim to expand economic cooperation

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing ways to increase bilateral trade and expand cooperation across key economic sectors, the Russian government said following a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

"The talks focused on prospects for increasing trade turnover and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors of mutual interest," the statement said.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the ninth meeting of the intergovernmental commission, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 6, 2025, as well as the state of the oil market and bilateral cooperation within the OPEC+ framework. "Another topic of discussion was the situation on the oil market and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries within OPEC+," the statement said.

The two ministers co-chair the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission.