Russia has potential to build fully domestic LNG plant — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry does not rule out the possibility of constructing a fully domestic, full-cycle liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. However, key LNG technologies, particularly for Arctic projects, still require adaptation and further localization, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said in an interview with the InfoTEK portal.

"I wouldn’t go so far as to claim that Russia is incapable of building its own LNG plant," he said. "The country has already made significant progress in developing local technologies and equipment for constructing LNG plants, oil refineries, and petrochemical facilities."

He noted that Russia is already developing its own turbine and heat-exchange equipment production.

In the field of LNG technologies, Russia is developing its own production of turbines and heat-exchange equipment, but key liquefaction technologies, particularly those intended for Arctic projects, still require adaptation and further localization, the minister added.

Tsivilev noted that in advancing technological capabilities, considerable attention is being paid to improving cooperation between state-owned enterprises and the private sector, as well as to accelerating the deployment of domestic innovations through procurement mechanisms. Nevertheless, he emphasized that fully addressing existing challenges will require time and additional investment in the country’s scientific and industrial base.

The minister also recalled that Russia already ranks third globally in the LNG segment, with an annual production volume of approximately 33 mln metric tons. The country’s key projects include Yamal LNG (17.4 mln tons) and Arctic LNG 2 (19.8 mln tons), where Russian technologies are already being used.