Russia eyes creating energy technology export sector targeting BRICS, Middle East, Africa

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian technologies and equipment in the oil and gas sector may become a major new area of exports, with BRICS nations, the Middle East, and Africa seen as the most likely destinations, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said in an interview with the InfoTEK portal.

"In the long term, the development of domestic technologies in the oil and gas sector could evolve into a new export avenue, complementing traditional oil and gas deliveries. However, this largely depends on the success of import substitution and our ability to offer competitive solutions. The most promising markets for exporting such technologies are BRICS countries, the Middle East, and Africa, where the combination of affordable pricing and sufficient efficiency could prove decisive," he said.

Tsivilev stated that to support large-scale exports of energy technologies, Russia intends to create a system for their promotion and technical support abroad, as well as transition to unified standards with its partners.

"To fully enter international markets, Russia must not only develop its own technologies but also establish a system for promoting and servicing them overseas. Moreover, we need to speak a common technological language, this means transitioning to unified standards for equipment and technology with foreign partners, which we are actively working on together with the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives," he added.

Tsivilev also noted that Russia could become a strategic partner for friendly African nations by offering a fundamentally new approach to cooperation. "We are not seeking to capture market share, we offer comprehensive support for the development of social, economic, and scientific-technological sectors, along with mutually beneficial partnerships in the implementation of joint investment projects," he stressed.