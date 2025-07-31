Russian stock market posts gains at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened the main trading session with gains in key indices, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had risen by 0.53% to 2,740.67 points, while the RTS Index also increased by 0.53%, reaching 1,055.02 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate climbed by 1.6 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, reaching 11.214 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its advance and stood at 2,735.49 points (+0.34%), while the RTS Index reached 1,053.02 points (+0.34%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 11.203 rubles (+0.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the US dollar and euro on June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine official exchange rates for the dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.