US hits Iran with biggest sanctions in 7 years

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US imposed sanctions on 50 individuals and entities from Iran, and more than 50 ships controlled by that country over what Washington called their involvement in oil trade.

According to the US Treasury Department, this is the largest sanctions package against Iran since 2018.

"The over 115 sanctions issued today are the largest to-date since the Trump Administration implemented our campaign of maximum pressure on Iran. These actions put America first by targeting regime elites that profit while Tehran threatens the safety of the United States," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.

According to the statement, the individuals, companies and ships targeted by the sanctions were part of a global network involved in trading Iranian oil. They are linked to 20 countries and jurisdictions, including Belgium, the UK, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Cyprus, the Marshall Islands, the United Arab Emirates, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Turkey, France and Switzerland.