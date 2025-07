MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 9.02% from July 22 to 28 from 9.17% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price review.

"Annual inflation was registered at 9.02% as of July 28," the ministry said.

Weekly deflation remained in the consumer market during the reporting week. Prices lost 0.05% in weekly terms.