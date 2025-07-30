India to take steps for protection of national interests — ministry

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. India attributes the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of its farmers and businesses, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said after announcement of 25% tariffs by US President Donald Trump.

"The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest," the ministry said. Indian authorities attach "the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs," it stressed.

New Delhi took note of the statement made by the US leader and is studying its implications for the bilateral trade.

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," the ministry added.