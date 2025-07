MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A Rosatom’s subsidiary has launched a uranium processing unit at a pilot project in Tanzania, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Rosatom has launched the pilot project on uranium mining and processing in Tanzania," he said.

Mantra Tanzania Ltd has put into operation a pilot uranium processing plant at the Mkuju River project in South Tanzania. This is an important step in developing strategic uranium resources of Tanzania, Likhachev noted.