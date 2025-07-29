Sber posts 5.3% rise in 1H net profit under IFRS to $10 bln

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Net profit of Sberbank under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose by 5.3% in 1H 2025 year-on-year to 859 bln rubles ($10.47 bln), Russia’s top lender reported.

"For the first half of 2025, net profit increased by 5.3% year-over-year, reaching 859 bln rubles. Return on equity amounted at 23.7%," Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO Herman Gref was quoted as saying.

Net interest income increased by 18% year-on-year in Q2 2025 to 841.8 bln rubles due to growing working assets. For 6M 2025 net interest income rose by 18.5% year-on-year to 1.674 trillion rubles.

Total provisions and fair value adjustments for loans assessed at fair value increased two-fold year-on-year in Q2 2025 to 195.3 bln rubles, reaching 335.1 bln rubles for 6M 2025 and growing 2.2 times year-on-year due to economic pressures leading to deterioration in credit portfolio quality, Sberbank said.