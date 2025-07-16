Bank of Russia may lower key rate to 18% annually in July — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia may reduce the key interest rate by 2 percentage points to 18% annually at its meeting on July 25, 2025, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said during a press conference at TASS.

"We see that the Bank of Russia has begun gradually lowering the key rate. On the 25th, I am confident the Central Bank will reduce the rate, and I even allow for the possibility of a 2-percentage-point cut," the lawmaker said.

On June 6, the Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 100 basis points to 20% annually, after a prolonged period of maintaining it at 21%. At the time, the regulator emphasized the need for a sustained period of tight monetary policy.