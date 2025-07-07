Russian gas-powered vessels may sail from Murmansk to Vladivostok by 2035

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Within the next decade, Russian gas-powered vessels may be able to sail from Murmansk to Vladivostok. TASS studied a draft document on development of gas engine fuel market to 2035. According to it, by 2035 Russia will create infrastructures so that ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) could sail along the entire Northern Sea Route.

"It is necessary to ensure bunkering of vessels powered by liquefied natural gas along the entire sea route from Murmansk to Vladivostok, where a significant increase in traffic is expected in the future due to serving part of cargo between Asia and Europe redirected from the traditional route through the Suez Canal," the document reads.

Russia presently uses only 15 LNG vessels, and by 2035 the number may grow to 107.

The main development objectives are a network of refueling stations at key ports, building of bunkering vessels for the Arctic basin, and the LNG-powered river fleet for inland waterways.

According to the action plan, by February, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will decide on ship repair bases for LNG vessels, on dry and floating ship repair docks with a capacity of up to 80,000 tons for Suezmax and ARC 7 vessels to serve and repair large-tonnage offshore LNG vessels.

Key refueling ports will be Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Makhachkala, ports in the Arctic: Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and ports in the Far East: Vladivostok, Vostochny.