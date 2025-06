KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. A meeting between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is currently taking place in Kaliningrad, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"The IAEA delegation has arrived. One-on-one talks between Alexey Likhachev and Rafael Grossi have begun," the source said.

Plans to hold talks in Kaliningrad were announced late last month. The meeting is taking place at Khrabrovo Airport.