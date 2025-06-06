PREVIEW: President Putin to chair session of National Projects’ Council

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a video-conference meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Friday.

The event’s agenda will be topped by the launch of new projects, which are aimed at achieving Russia's national development goals for the period up to 2030 and in the perspective up to 2036.

Russian Prime Minister of Mikhail Mishustin is set to deliver a report.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will also deliver a speech about ensuring technological leadership in space and bioeconomy.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev will talk about the implementation of the national project "Unmanned Aviation Systems."