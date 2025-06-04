Russian LNG supplies to Europe down 2.4% in January-May

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union (EU) have decreased by 2.4% year-to-date compared with the same period last year to almost 9.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to Bruegel, a European analytical think tank.

Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 9.45 bcm in January-May, down from 9.68 bcm in the previous year. In particular, 1.88 bcm of LNG were delivered from Russia to Europe in May (flat month-on-month), down from 1.92 bcm in May 2024.

LNG supplies from the American direction (the US, as well as Trinidad and Tobago) to the EU grew by 2.7% last month compared with April to a record of 8.2 bcm. Year-to-date gas supplies from those countries to Europe rose by more than one third to 35.65 bcm.

Around 9 bcm of LNG were delivered to Europe from Africa in the reporting period, and 5.9 bcm were supplied from the Middle East.

Total LNG imports by Europe reached 13.1 bcm in May, as per Bruegel, which is 2% lower than in April, and 36% higher than last year. Year-to-date purchases of LNG by EU countries increased by 19% to 61.94 bcm.