Projects with Ukraine to cover minerals, hydrocarbons — White House

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. Projects within the framework of the minerals deal between the US and Ukraine will comprise minerals, hydrocarbons and development of the relevant infrastructure, the White House said.

"Natural resource projects will include minerals, hydrocarbons, and related infrastructure development," the statement indicates.

"If the United States decides to acquire these resources for ourselves, we will be given first choice to either acquire them or designate the purchaser of our choice," the White House added.

The partnership within the framework of the agreement "will be controlled by a company with equal representation of three Ukrainian and three American board members, who will work together through a collaborative process to make decisions for allocation of fund resources, such as investment and distributions," the publication indicates.