BEIJING, May 2. /TASS/. Washington should cancel customs tariffs if the US sincerely wants to start talks with China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"The customs and trade war was initiated by the US unilaterally," the ministry said.

"If the US wants to hold negotiations, it should demonstrate its sincerity and be ready to take measures for the correction of their erroneous actions and abolishment of unilateral duties," the ministry added.