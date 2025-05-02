US, Ukraine inked three documents as part of minerals deal — Politico

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. The United States and Ukraine signed three documents in total as part of the minerals deal, the Politico newspaper said, citing sources.

Signing of the deal remained under question in recent days, the news outlet said. " Ukraine had balked at signing the main economic pact and two technical side agreements," the Politico noted.

"A US official confirmed that the sides signed all three agreements after Ukraine had requested some last minute changes and the US Treasury played ‘hardball’," the news outlet added.