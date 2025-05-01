US may soften restrictions of Nvidia chips’ supplies to UAE — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of softening export restrictions against supplies of high-technology Nvidia chips to the UAE, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

The initiative can be announced during the forthcoming visit of Trump to the UAE from May 13 to 16.

According to Bloomberg, current restrictions introduced by the previous administration are preventing the UAE from implementing ambitious projects in the field of artificial intelligence. The final decision has not yet been made, the sources said, but negotiations became more active.