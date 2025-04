MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The RTS index has an uptick by 1.3% after the publication of official currency rates by the Bank of Russia, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The regulator lowered the dollar rate to 81.14 rubles, the euro rate to 92.22 rubles and the yuan rate to 11.09 rubles for April 19-21.

The RTS index moves upward by 1.3% to 1,114.77 points. The MOEX Russia index added 0.19% to 2,870.75 points.