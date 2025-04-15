OPEC+ states’ output in March exceeds plan by 1.12 mbd — IEA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries participating in the agreement on oil production cuts boosted output by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March 2025, with the plan exceeded by 1.12 mln barrels per day (mbd) considering voluntary restrictions and compensations, International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

The targeted level of OPEC+ states’ output within the agreement considering voluntary restrictions and oversupply compensations amounted to 33.66 mbd, while real production equaled 34.78 mbd, the agency said. Consequently, the plan was exceeded by around 1.12 mbd.

The highest overproduction level in March was registered in Iraq (exceeding plan by 440,000 bpd), Kazakhstan (by 390,000 bpd), and the UAE (by 350,000 bpd), according to the report.