US oil reserves rise by 3.5 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the United States increased by 3.5 mln barrels over week and amounted to 415.1 mln barrels as of January 24, 2025, the US Department of Energy reported.

The ministry noted that the current volume of reserves is 6% lower than the five-year average for this time of year.

As of 18:35 Moscow time, the price of April Brent oil futures on the London ICE exchange fell by 0.4% to $77.32 per barrel, while the price of WTI oil futures for March delivery lost 0.22%, falling to $73.5 per barrel.