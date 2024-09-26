Share of difficult oil production to reach 80% in Russia by 2030

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The share of difficult oil in Russian reserves will reach 80% by 2030, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said at the Russian Energy Week (REW).

"Two thirds of Russian oil reserves may be rated as difficult while by 2030 difficult oil will account for around 80% and more," he said.

Russia’s oil reserves currently stand at around 31.5 bln tons, Sorokin noted.

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week (REW) is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow Government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.