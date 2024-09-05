Large joint logistics project with China should be launched by 2025 — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. A joint Russian-Chinese project to develop Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region should be launched as early as 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In May this year, during a state visit to China, we agreed with our Chinese colleagues to work together on this project. I am confident that it will give a good, strong boost to the development of Khabarovsk and the entire region. I ask the government to resolve all organizational and financial issues in order to start implementing this plan as early as next year, in 2025," the Russian leader said.

According to him, the project includes the creation of large logistics complexes in the region, new checkpoints on the state border, and the expansion of the road network. Putin emphasized that this is a good example of cooperation with foreign partners, as well as investment in construction and job creation.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

