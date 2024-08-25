Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 42.1 mln cubic meters per day, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station [in the Kursk Region] in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 42.1 mln cubic meters for August 25. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.

The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on August 24.

Gazprom Spokesmn Sergey Kupriyanov said earlier that recent developments in the Sudzha area had already led to a sharp rise in natural and liquefied natural gas (LGN) prices.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located, came under a massive attack from Ukraine.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries. In 2022, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would suspend the flow of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point due to force majeure as the company allegedly was unable to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. However, the Russian gas giant did not see any proof of force majeure.